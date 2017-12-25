

The Canadian Press





BARRIE, Ont. -- Provincial police say one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Barrie, Ont.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash and police say two other people had critical injuries.

OPP say they were at the scene of the crash just before 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The crash caused a road closure for a short period, but roads were reopened later in the afternoon.

Images from the scene show heavily damaged vehicles scattered around a snow-covered two lane road.