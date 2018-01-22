

The Canadian Press





CAMPBELL RIVER, Canada -- Searchers on Vancouver Island are hopeful but admit they are bracing for the worst after three people were swept away while crossing a creek near Campbell River on an all-terrain vehicle.

Area residents heard screams and pulled one female from the swiftly flowing waters of Woods Creek on Sunday, but Paul Berry with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue says two others, a male and female, are still missing.

He says the body of one person was found just before the search was called off Sunday night but rescue crews expect to return today to continue looking for the third person.

Berry says the three were on a family outing when the accident occurred at a section of waterway they had frequently crossed before.

He says heavy rains and snowfall over the weekend had swollen the creek, which he describes as "usually benign," and the swift, frigid water has raised extreme concerns for the condition of the missing person.

The heavy rain is also being blamed for a slide Sunday that damaged one home in Campbell River, briefly trapping two residents, and forcing the evacuation of three nearby properties until further notice.