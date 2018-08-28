

The Canadian Press





RIMBEY, Alta. - A head-on collision in central Alberta has left one person dead and sent another person to hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP in Rimbey say a pickup truck and a semi-trailer collided around noon on Highway 20 north of Township Road 442.

Both trucks were reported to be on fire.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, while the driver of the semi-trailer was transported to hospital with minor injuries and released.

Traffic was being diverted around the scene, but it reopened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate, but they say no charges are expected.

Rimbey is 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.