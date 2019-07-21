One dead, one in critical after plane crashes into river near Jasper, Alberta
According to RCMP, the plane crashed into the Athabasca River Sunday afternoon near the Jasper Airport site.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 6:43PM EDT
JASPER, Alta. - One person has died and another was taken to hospital after a small plane crashed into a river in western Alberta.
RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim says the aircraft was attempting to take off from an airstrip near Jasper on Sunday afternoon when it crashed into a nearby river.
- For more on this story, visit CTV Edmonton.
Nasheim says it appears there were only two people on board.
Alberta Health Services spokeswoman Amy Crofts confirms one of the plane's occupants was pronounced deceased, while the second was transported to hospital in critical condition.
The identities of the two people have not yet been released.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting
- One man dead after 20-person street brawl in Montreal
- Relief in sight for southeastern Canada following weekend heat wave
- One dead, one in critical after plane crashes into river near Jasper, Alberta
- Lotto 649's $9-million jackpot won by ticket purchased in Ontario