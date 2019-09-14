

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Officials say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Paramedics say a male -- whose age was unknown -- died at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Supt. Kyle Johansen of the Peel Regional Paramedics says a male teenager was in serious condition with serious injuries that were not life threatening.

He says a girl was also in serious condition, and was taken to hospital.

Johansen says another male of unknown age suffered minor injuries.

Peel regional police say the shooting happened inside a building in a residential area at about 6:30 p.m.

They provided few details, saying there was no immediate information any information about possible suspects.