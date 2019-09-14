One dead, four injured in Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga, Ont.
(File Photo/Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:29PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:32PM EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Officials say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday evening.
Paramedics say a male -- whose age was unknown -- died at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Supt. Kyle Johansen of the Peel Regional Paramedics says a male teenager was in serious condition with serious injuries that were not life threatening.
He says a girl was also in serious condition, and was taken to hospital.
Johansen says another male of unknown age suffered minor injuries.
Peel regional police say the shooting happened inside a building in a residential area at about 6:30 p.m.
They provided few details, saying there was no immediate information any information about possible suspects.
