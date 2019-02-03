

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





One person has died following a house explosion that destroyed a home in Caledon, Ont.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene Sunday morning and evacuated a large perimeter around the blast site.

The house was reduced to debris and other residents have reported damage to at least six homes including broken windows and a damaged garage door.

Police are working on contacting next-of-kin of the deceased, whose identity has not been released.

“At around 6:20 a.m. police received multiple calls to the area of Maple Grove Road and Charleston Sideroad,” Ontario Provincial Police spokeswoman Const. Iryna Nebogatova told CTVNews.ca.

A neighbour told CP24 how she was woken up to what she thought was an earthquake.

“I had both my dogs in my room and one jumped on the bed because he was so startled and we have been awake ever since,” she said.

‘Completely on the ground’

Workers from gas company Enbridge were going door-to-door to shut off supply, but police said the cause of the blast had not been identified.

Around 35 residents were impacted by evacuatons. They have since been taken to a United Church, Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson told reporters at a briefing Sunday morning.

No one else was hurt in the blast, the mayor said.

Caledon fire chief Darryl Bailey confirmed firefighters received multiple 911 calls Sunday morning.

“Upon arrival our crews found a house that was completely on the ground, with damage to several houses in the immediate area,” he said.

“Our efforts remain to do a search of the immediate area for any potential victims.”

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to arrive on scene this afternoon, Bailey said.

Caledon OPP Insp. Ryan Carothers asked motorists to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.

“This is going to be a lengthy investigation under the direction of the fire captain here,” he said.

Town officials are expected to provide further information at 12 p.m. EST.

Mike Galloway, chief administrative officer of the Town of Caledon, said there will be another update at noon Sunday.