

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Ottawa





A man is dead following a shooting in Ottawa’s Byward Market Friday night.

Ottawa police confirmed early Saturday that the male victim, who was transported to hospital in critical condition, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants in the area were busy with people watching the Toronto Raptors game.

Bystanders told CTV Ottawa they heard at least two gunshots.

“There was blood, but there wasn’t loads of blood,” a witness told CTV Ottawa. “Police officers came like five or six minutes after the gunshots—paramedics came very quickly.”

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Access to Byward Market Square was closed Saturday morning as investigators collected evidence.