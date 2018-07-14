One dead after shooting in Oakville, Ont., Friday night
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018
OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police west of Toronto are investigating after a male was killed in an apparent shooting.
Halton Regional Police say the incident happened in Oakville, Ont., at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say they're looking for two suspects, though they have not provided descriptions.
They say the shooting appears to have been targeted and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
