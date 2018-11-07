One dead after explosions, fire near county office outside Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 5:41PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 7, 2018 5:46PM EST
SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. -- Police say a 21-year-old man is dead following two explosions at several downtown buildings in a bedroom community just east of Edmonton.
RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist says emergency crews were called to reports of a fire on Tuesday night at a complex that houses the Strathcona County office, council chambers and the town library in Sherwood Park.
Kalist says there was an explosion in the building's underground parkade, which prompted an evacuation.
He says a male suspect -- whom he wouldn't name -- was found in a vehicle in the parkade and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kalist says another explosion occurred several hours later as police were searching the parkade, but no one was injured.
He says there is no clear motive but police are not searching for any other suspects.
