

The Canadian Press





SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. -- Police say a 21-year-old man is dead following two explosions at several downtown buildings in a bedroom community just east of Edmonton.

RCMP Supt. Dave Kalist says emergency crews were called to reports of a fire on Tuesday night at a complex that houses the Strathcona County office, council chambers and the town library in Sherwood Park.

Kalist says there was an explosion in the building's underground parkade, which prompted an evacuation.

He says a male suspect -- whom he wouldn't name -- was found in a vehicle in the parkade and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kalist says another explosion occurred several hours later as police were searching the parkade, but no one was injured.

He says there is no clear motive but police are not searching for any other suspects.