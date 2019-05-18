

The Canadian Press





SALMON ARM , B.C. -- One person is dead and one is in serious condition following a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground just outside Salmon Arm, B.C.

Salmon Arm RCMP say they responded to a call on Saturday just after 10 a.m. and they found a dead adult female and a group of people performing first aid on a youth.

They say the pair had been camping in a tent and gone to bed around midnight.

Investigators say they found a cooking pot with wood ash in the tent, which was being used as a source of heat.

Police believe the pair may have been affected from carbon monoxide from the wood burning.

The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation.