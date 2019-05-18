One dead after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at campground
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:59PM EDT
SALMON ARM , B.C. -- One person is dead and one is in serious condition following a possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground just outside Salmon Arm, B.C.
Salmon Arm RCMP say they responded to a call on Saturday just after 10 a.m. and they found a dead adult female and a group of people performing first aid on a youth.
They say the pair had been camping in a tent and gone to bed around midnight.
Investigators say they found a cooking pot with wood ash in the tent, which was being used as a source of heat.
Police believe the pair may have been affected from carbon monoxide from the wood burning.
The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto gun buyback nets 2,700 firearms as part of effort to reduce gun violence
- Searchers for missing trio on Great Slave Lake spot body among debris
- One dead after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at campground
- Photos show adult killer whale and her calf found in poor health
- Canadian company pleads guilty to peddling vast database of personal information