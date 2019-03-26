Police in Ontario say they have arrested one man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese citizen studying in Canada, but have yet to track down the missing man.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, has been missing since Saturday evening. Police have said that surveillance video shows three men shocking him with a stun gun and kidnapping him from the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said Tuesday that a 35-year-old Toronto man had been arrested early that morning at an undisclosed location in connection with the kidnapping. The man’s name is not being released as it has not been determined what charges he will face.

“We believe he is involved in this kidnapping. As far as what his involvement is, that’s part of the ongoing investigation,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters.

Police had been seeking a total of four male suspects in the case. They have not been identified publicly, and police have said they have no information about a possible motive.

Lu is a Chinese national studying at a school in Toronto, which borders Markham. He sometimes uses the name Peter when in Canada, and has been known to drive high-end cars including a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce.

Pattenden said relatives of Lu had travelled from China to Canada following his disappearance. He said they are “very traumatized” and asking for privacy.

Despite Tuesday’s arrest, police have not been able to find Lu. They urged his kidnappers to let him go.

“We are closing in,” Pattenden said.

“Let me make this message very clear to the suspects that are still out there: It’s time to release Mr. Lu unharmed, and time to seek legal counsel and turn yourself in.”

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found in Toronto Sunday night following a tip to police from a member of the public.

Pattenden said that the van provided “a lot of evidence” investigators would use as they attempted to track down Lu.

He said police had received absolutely no contact from the kidnappers, which investigators consider worrying.

“As the clock ticks on here, we’re growing increasingly concerned about his well-being,” he said.

“Time is of the essence, and we need to find him right away.”