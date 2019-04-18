

BANFF, Alta. -- Three renowned mountain climbers are presumed dead after an avalanche in Alberta's Banff National Park.

Outdoor apparel company The North Face confirmed Thursday that American Jess Roskelley and Austrians David Lama and Hansjorg Auer disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway. They were reported overdue on Wednesday.

The North Face said the three professional climbers are members of its Global Athlete Team.

"They are missing, and local search and rescue has assumed the worst," The North Face said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to support their families, friends and the climbing community during this difficult time."

Parks Canada said recovery efforts are on hold because of a continued risk of avalanches in the area. Rain and strong winds in the forecast are expected to make conditions worse.

"Parks Canada visitor safety specialists immediately responded by air and observed signs of multiple avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment," the agency said in a statement.

The east face of Howse Peak is remote and Parks Canada says its mixed rock and ice routes make it an exceptionally difficult climb.

Ash Routen, an outdoor adventure writer based in England, called the trio the cream of the crop of mountain climbing and said their deaths would be a heavy loss for the sport.

"It's always a shock when any climber dies, particularly those that are very well publicized, but perhaps people might be a little more shocked that it wasn't an 8,000-metre peak with a high death rate in the Himalayas," said Routen, who has been closely following the careers of Lama and Auer.

"Inherently all mountains carry risk ... You can just be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Routen said the 28-year-old Lama, who is the son of a Nepali mountain guide and a nurse from Austria, was only five when Everest mountaineer Peter Habeler discovered his talents and took him under his wing.

Lama became the youngest person to win an International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup in both lead climbing and bouldering. He shifted his focus to free climbing in 2011.

A standout climb by Lama, Route said, was on the Compressor Route in Patagonia's Cerro Torre. He became the first to scale the mountain without the assistance of bolts.

"That made people sit up and talk for sure," Routen said.

Auer, 35, who grew up near the Dolomites in Austria, guided sheep from the family farm into the mountains every summer as a boy, said his North Face profile.

Route called him a brave and a technically skilled climber who often climbed difficult routes on his own.

"He is a relatively reserved guy who wasn't somebody looking to play his achievements out to the media," Route said.

"Sure, he was sponsored by North Face and a few other companies, but very much he wanted to do his own thing ... and climbed purely for the enjoyment of being in the mountains."

An online biography of Roskelley on The North Face website says he grew up in Washington and spent his childhood adventuring with his family throughout the Pacific Northwest.

In 2003, at the age of 20, he summitted Mount Everest with his father, John Roskelley, who is considered one of the best American mountaineers of his era.

The American Alpine Journal said there is at least one route named after the younger Roskelley in Alaska called the Erdmann-Roskelley Northeast Face.

A daily avalanche bulletin by Parks Canada's mountain safety team shows the danger level in Banff National Park is variable, ranging from low to high.

It notes that a significant storm blew into the area late Wednesday. The storm is expected to drop 30 centimetres of new snow and rain, along with extreme winds.

-- By Daniela Germano in Edmonton