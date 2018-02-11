One airlifted to hospital following avalanche near Golden, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 11, 2018 2:09PM EST
GOLDEN, B.C. - Police say one person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following an avalanche near Golden, B.C.
RCMP were alerted Saturday afternoon that a slide had occurred in the backcountry near Hospital Creek.
The force says one person was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Calgary.
Avalanche Canada issued a special warning Thursday, urging anyone venturing into B.C.'s backcountry to take extra caution.
The group warns that nearly three weeks of storms have created a snowpack with a complex mix of weak layers.
The danger is expected to persist through Monday and anyone without avalanche training is encouraged to avoid the backcountry.
