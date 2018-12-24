

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Atlantic





On Christmas Eve, as families and friends across Canada gather to celebrate the giving season, 81-year-old Harry Cross visited a Saint John, N.B. clinic to donate blood for the 937th time.

Cross' donation of blood platelets brought him one step closer to his goal of 1,000 donations.

"There's really no reason that I can’t continue," Cross told CTV Atlantic. "It is a donation that a person can give, that you know 100 per cent of them goes to the recipient."

His donation comes at a time when blood is very much in need.

Last week, Canadian Blood Services made a public call saying it needed 30,000 donors over the holiday season to help make sure that there will be enough blood and blood products like platelets -- which only have a seven-day shelf life -- available between Christmas and New Years'.

"Statutory holidays in December will impact our platelet supply, but blood donors can help ensure they are available by booking and keeping their appointments by Jan. 6," Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services' chief supply chain officer, said in a statement.

"The holiday period is typically a challenging time to collect blood, with many regular donors away or busy with seasonal commitments," Prinzen added. "But the need for blood does not take a holiday, which is why donations at this time of year are so vitally important for patients."