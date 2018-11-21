

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Dennis Oland is expected to enter a plea of not guilty this morning, as his retrial in his father's murder finally gets under way.

Oland will be re-arraigned in a Saint John courtroom, before the much-delayed case proceeds to opening statements and possibly the first witnesses.

The murder trial will be heard by Justice Terrence Morrison alone.

The New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench judge dismissed the jury yesterday, citing "improprieties" in jury selection involving an officer with the Saint John police force.

Const. Sean Rocca accessed a police database to check on prospective and sworn jurors in violation of a 2012 directive from the Supreme Court of Canada on jury vetting.

It is the second time Oland will face trial for the second-degree murder of his father, Richard Oland -- his 2015 conviction was overturned on appeal and the new trial ordered.