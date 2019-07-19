

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father, Richard.

Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench delivered his decision this morning to a packed courtroom in Saint John, N.B.

Richard Oland was struck 45 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.

The Crown had argued the younger Oland's financial problems provided a motive for the crime. The defence had countered that the Crown's case was based on circumstantial evidence, with pieces that didn't add up.

Oland, 51, was convicted of murder by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial was heard by judge alone.