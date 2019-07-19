Oland found not guilty of second-degree murder
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 6:31AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 9:26AM EDT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Dennis Oland has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his multi-millionaire father, Richard.
Justice Terrence Morrison of the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench delivered his decision this morning to a packed courtroom in Saint John, N.B.
Richard Oland was struck 45 times with a hammer-like weapon in July 2011, leaving his skull cracked in several places.
The Crown had argued the younger Oland's financial problems provided a motive for the crime. The defence had countered that the Crown's case was based on circumstantial evidence, with pieces that didn't add up.
Oland, 51, was convicted of murder by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and a new trial was ordered. The second trial was heard by judge alone.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Tensions high as Oka mayor demands consultation on return of land to Kanesatake
- Paul Martin calls for 'very public fight' against Trump's world view
- Crown wraps case in Boyle assault trial, but hearings could continue into fall
- Oland found not guilty of second-degree murder
- Brother of Syrian refugee badly injured in Halifax fire updates condition