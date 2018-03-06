Oland due in court for pre-trial conferences ahead of second murder trial
Dennis Oland heads to the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B. on Dec. 19, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 7:00AM EST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. - The case against Dennis Oland returns to a New Brunswick courtroom today for pre-trial conferences ahead of his retrial for the murder of his father.
Oland was charged with second-degree murder in the 2011 death of Richard Oland and is due to face another trial in October.
He was found guilty in 2015 of his father's murder, but the province's appeal court overturned the conviction in October 2016 and ordered a new trial.
The financial planner's first trial in Court of Queen's Bench lasted 65 days, and court documents indicate a retrial could last just as long.
His 69-year-old father was found face down in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.
An autopsy showed he suffered 45 sharp and blunt force blows to his head, neck and hands, but no murder weapon was ever found.
