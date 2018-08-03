Oil leaks out of Nova Scotia Power generating station into Halifax harbour
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 11:57AM EDT
HALIFAX -- Oil that spilled into Halifax harbour from a Nova Scotia Power generating station on Thursday was still being cleaned up today, but the utility has yet to say how big the spill was.
Crews aboard a helicopter and a boat were organizing the cleanup, which started soon after Nova Scotia Power employees conducting a routine inspection discovered oil leaking from an exterior pipe that runs from storage tanks to the Tufts Cove plant on the Dartmouth side of the harbour.
Environmental response crews set up three booms and were using vacuum trucks and absorbent material to remove the oil from the water.
The utility would only say that the spill involved a "limited" amount of oil.
Nova Scotia Power confirmed it has launched an internal investigation.
The privately owned utility said more than 60 Nova Scotia Power employees and contractors were working on the cleanup.
We’ve added 2 booms in #Halifax Harbour in front of the plant as a precaution to contain the oil. Vacuum trucks & oil absorbent materials are removing oil from the water surface. We’re assessing water & shoreline in the area by helicopter & by boat to prioritize cleanup areas. pic.twitter.com/sUb7peFej6— Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) August 3, 2018
