

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Oil that spilled into Halifax harbour from a Nova Scotia Power generating station on Thursday was still being cleaned up today, but the utility has yet to say how big the spill was.

Crews aboard a helicopter and a boat were organizing the cleanup, which started soon after Nova Scotia Power employees conducting a routine inspection discovered oil leaking from an exterior pipe that runs from storage tanks to the Tufts Cove plant on the Dartmouth side of the harbour.

Environmental response crews set up three booms and were using vacuum trucks and absorbent material to remove the oil from the water.

The utility would only say that the spill involved a "limited" amount of oil.

Nova Scotia Power confirmed it has launched an internal investigation.

The privately owned utility said more than 60 Nova Scotia Power employees and contractors were working on the cleanup.