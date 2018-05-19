Officials warn that multiple fires in downtown Brandon, Man. could spread
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tweeted a photo of a fire in Brandon, Man. (Brian Pallister/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 19, 2018 6:15PM EDT
BRANDON, Man. -- City officials in Brandon, Manitoba, are warning people to stay clear of multiple fires in the city's downtown.
The city says on its social media accounts that officials with the fire department have confirmed embers from multiple downtown fires are drifting "a significant distance" and are creating the potential for additional fires.
Premier Brian Pallister has tweeted that he is watching with "deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks."
A photo Pallister attached to his tweet appears to show a building fully engulfed in flames.
Allison Collins, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an email that three structures were involved -- an office supply store, an apartment complex and a beer store.
The city is specifically asking people to stay away from Pacific and Rosser Avenues.
Watching with deep concern as a massive fire devours downtown Brandon landmarks. Thanks to Brandon fire fighters and police personnel for keeping Brandonites safe. #mbpoli #bdnmb pic.twitter.com/zb2IITyciL— Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) May 19, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Fraser River rising; residents warned to be prepared in case of flooding
- Canada gifts $50K to charity to celebrate royal couple
- Father of man charged with second-degree murder reported missing in Quebec
- Contest seeks ideas for new federal laws, MP to turn winner into private bill