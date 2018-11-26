Officials taking drastic measures to catch rogue otter in Vancouver
An otter is seen behind a tree in the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, in Vancouver in a recent handout photo. (Sadie Brown)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 8:10AM EST
Officials in Vancouver have taken drastic measures to catch a rogue otter that’s been feasting on expensive koi in a tranquil Chinatown garden pond.
The otter is believed to have killed and eaten at least 10 koi at the Doctor Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden since it was first seen on Nov. 17 and now just four of the fish remain. The koi are worth between $1,000-$5,000.
To protect the remaining fish, staff began trying to catch and relocate them to the Vancouver Aquarium for safe keeping, but murky waters and high water levels have made the efforts difficult. Only one koi has been caught thus far.
Last week, park staff began the search for the otter using raw chicken and even hired an expert to help with the effort, but have thus far been unable to locate the unwelcome critter. Once caught, officials say the otter will be relocated to the Fraser Valley.
We continue to try to capture the otter @vangarden. Several more koi were lost over the weekend. Garden staff caught one koi and relocated it to @vancouveraqua and are trying to save the remaining fish. The garden remains closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oKiBNhgEgR— Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) November 25, 2018
