

The Canadian Press





ST-LAZARE, Man. - Canadian National Railway says it doesn't yet know how much oil leaked from a derailment in western Manitoba, but it says trains are now running on the line again.

The railway said Saturday there was "a partial leak" of crude south of St. Lazare, Man., but it was contained and none had reached the Assiniboine River.

When asked on Sunday about how much oil spilled, and how many of the 37 cars that derailed on Saturday leaked, a CN spokesman said it's "still being assessed."

Transportation Safety Board spokesman Alex Fournier says investigators from the board spent Sunday at the site, but he didn't have information about the quantity of the spill either.

Barry Lowes, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Ellice-Archie, Man., which surrounds St-Lazare, said Saturday that "quite a bit" of oil had spilled and there was a foul smell in the area.

CN says no one was injured in the derailment and there was no fire reported, and the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.