

The Canadian Press





CANSO, N.S. - Search and rescue officials say they are scaling back their search for the captain of a fishing vessel that ran aground off Canso, N.S.

Officer Marc Ouellette with the Canadian Coast Guard says the organization received a mayday call on Tuesday around 8 p.m. that the boat had hit a shoal and the crew was abandoning the ship.

Ouellette says three people were rescued by the coast guard from a lifeboat, but the captain elected to remain on the Fisherman's Provider II.

He says since that time, weather and the proximity of the boat to the shoal has prevented coast guard officials from attempting to board the vessel, and there is no sign of the captain.

Ouellette says aerial searches also determined there were no "heat signatures" on the vessel or in the area within a 10-kilometre radius.

Maj. Mark Norris of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says the file will be handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case.