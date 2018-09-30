

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Fredericton police officers who were killed in a shooting nearly two months ago were among the six officers to be honoured in Ottawa for making the ultimate sacrifice.

Six Canadian police officers who died in the line of duty were honoured on Sunday in front of hundreds of colleagues at the 41st annual Police and Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside Parliament Hill. Among them were Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello.

Burns and Costello were killed on the morning of Aug. 10 in a shooting at an apartment complex in Fredericton. Two civilians -- Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright – were also killed.

The suspect in the shooting, Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Both Costello’s and Burns’ families were at the ceremony in Ottawa, but were too emotional to speak with reporters.

“They're doing as well as can be expected,” said Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch. “They are incredible families and I think this has been a very healing event for all of us.”

In 1998, the federal government officially proclaimed the last Sunday of September as Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day.

In a statement, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale acknowledged the police officers’ “self-sacrifice and dedication to their noble professions.”

“Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the vital role police and peace officers play in our society and to honour those who have sacrificed their lives in carrying out their duties,” he said. “It is also an opportunity to think of their families and loved ones, and to extend to them our thoughts and prayers."

The other four officers who were honoured on Sunday included:

Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan, who died on April 11 after being in a coma for more than 30 years stemming from a 1987 car crash involving his police cruiser and another law enforcement vehicle.

Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson, who died on Nov. 6, 2017 following a shooting in a shopping complex parking lot.

Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Francis Deschenes, who died on Sept. 12, 2017 after he was struck and killed by a cargo van while helping two people fix a flat tire.

Surete du Quebec Const. Jacques Ostigny, who died on Sept. 21, 2016 after suffering a heart attack in the Saguenay Fjord National Park while trying to find two hikers who reported a bear sighting, according to Run to Remember, an annual run dedicated to fallen officers.

All six names will be added to Honour Roll tablets on Parliament Hill, which already include the names of more than 860 fallen officers in Canada.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw