

The Canadian Press





BURNABY, B.C. -- The RCMP say three officers suffered minor injuries while making arrests Monday evening at demonstrations against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby, B.C.

The Mounties say one officer suffered a head injury after being kicked, another suffered a knee injury and a third injured a hand.

The four arrests between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday evening were in addition to 15 made earlier in the day.

At least 28 demonstrators were arrested at the site over the weekend after they zip-tied themselves to a gate.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order preventing protesters from being within five metres of two works sites at Trans Mountain terminals in the Metro Vancouver city.

The injunction is indefinite, allowing Trans Mountain to continue work that was approved by the federal government to twin the existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby.