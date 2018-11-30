Officer shot his gun 'multiple times,' wounding other cop, watchdog says
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 4:16AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 1:06PM EST
PELHAM, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog says a Niagara regional police officer injured during an altercation with a fellow officer on Thursday was shot multiple times.
The Special Investigations Unit is probing the shooting incident that took place around noon in Pelham, Ont.
In a news release today, the agency says the two officers were investigating a collision that had happened days earlier when they got involved in an argument.
The agency says one of the officers shot his firearm multiple times, badly injuring the other officer.
It says 12 other officers witnessed the incident, which is now also being investigated by the provincial police.
The injured officer -- a 52-year-old man with 28 years on the force -- was taken to hospital in critical condition, and has since stabilized.
SIU updates its investigation into police-involved shooting in Pelham. https://t.co/7yynUcTsg1— SIU (@SIUOntario) November 30, 2018
