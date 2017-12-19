

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Toronto woman is questioning why she was charged more than $900 for a nuisance fire call for a false alarm that was triggered by a “faulty” security system.

Two years ago, Michelle Williams had an alarm system that connects to a smoke detector installed in her home.

“I figure it’s safer if I’m not home and there’s something that happens, at least the fire department will come, if necessary,” Williams told CTV Toronto.

Williams said she never had any problems with the security system until August, when the fire alarm went off and three firetrucks were dispatched to her home.

Thankfully, there was no fire in her home. However, a few months later Williams received a bill for $918 from Toronto Fire Services for a “nuisance fire call.”

Williams contacted the Toronto Fire Department to dispute the charge and said she was told the home owners are invoiced anytime fire services respond to nuisance false alarms.

Following that response, Williams called the alarm company, ADT Security Services, who refused to pay the bill. She said she shouldn’t be on the hook for the charge because the alarm went off without any evidence of a fire, smoke or anyone tampering with the device.

“I just thought that I shouldn’t have to pay this because it’s nothing that I’d done,” she said. “The alarm was faulty. ADT put in that smoke detector that’s connected to the alarm.”

When contacted by CTV Toronto, a spokesperson for ADT Security Services said they would be reviewing the case.

“We’re still investigating what happened. If we need to coach an employee who handled this issue, we will be doing that.”

The company also said they would give Williams a $918 refund.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Pat Foran