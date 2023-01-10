Off-duty police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured

NELSON, B.C. -

The City of Nelson, B.C., says 43-year-old Const. Wade Tittemore was the victim of an avalanche Monday that rolled over him and a fellow member of the city's police department.

It says the second officer, Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in critical condition in hospital.

The statement from the city says Tittemore had been with the force for four years and before that was with the Calgary Police Service for 11 years.

It says Tittemore was an avid backcountry enthusiast who loved skiing, hiking and backpacking and moved to Nelson with his wife and two sons.

Nelson Police Chief Donovan Fisher says Nolet has internal injuries and broken ribs.

Fisher says the RCMP will be covering shifts for the Nelson Police Department and other departments from around the province have also offered help.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.