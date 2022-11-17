October mortgage quotes saw steep drop-off in interest

A new home is displayed for sale, in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A new home is displayed for sale, in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible

Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill bringing in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.

A dentist at the Riley Hospital for Children Department of Pediatric Dentistry, checks the teeth of Justin Perez, 11, during an office visit in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social