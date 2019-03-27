Four suspects sought in the disappearance of a Chinese man living in the Toronto area remain at large, and the one man who has been arrested in connection with the case will not face any charges.

Wanzhen Lu was allegedly kidnapped Saturday evening, while in the parking garage of his condo building in Markham, Ont. Police have said that he was taken by four men who had seemingly been waiting for him in a stolen minivan. One of the men allegedly shocked Lu multiple times with a stun gun. A woman who was with Lu at the time was not harmed.

Lu’s whereabouts were unknown for more than 72 hours. He showed up Tuesday night, at a home in Gravenhurst, Ont., more than 150 kilometres north of his condo building. It was not clear how long he had been in Gravenhurst.

“He knocked on the door looking for help, and the residents there did the right thing – they called police right away,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Wednesday morning.

“We believe it might have been a car that dropped him off in that area, but … there’s a lot of unknowns.”

Lu was taken to a nearby hospital with what Pattenden described as minor injuries. After a short time there, he was taken back to the Markham area where he spoke with police investigators.

The minivan believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found Sunday night in Toronto. Police arrested a 35-year-old Toronto man Tuesday because they believed him to be connected to Lu’s disappearance, but later released him unconditionally – meaning they had no evidence to support a criminal charge.

In addition to talking to Lu, investigators were expected to spend time in Gravenhurst Wednesday searching for evidence as their focus shifted from finding him to tracking down his captors.

“We have obvious safety concerns here. We still have four suspects that are still outstanding,” Pattenden said.

Police have said they have not received any communication from the four men believed to be involved in Lu’s kidnapping at any point. Pattenden encouraged them to contact lawyers and turn themselves in.

“We will figure this out – it’s just a matter of time,” he said.

The suspects are all believed to be men. One has been described as 6’2” and heavyset with dark skin, and was seen wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue jacket. Another is said to be 6’1” with dark skin, and was seen in a black Canada Goose jacket. Physical descriptions of the other two suspects are not available, but police have said that one was wearing a green and yellow hooded jacket and the other had on a black jacket, blue pants and a mask at the time of the kidnapping.