Oaths on eagle feathers to be allowed in Manitoba RCMP detachments
Eagle feathers are shown during a RCMP press conference in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 2:56PM EST
WINNIPEG -- People swearing oaths in Manitoba RCMP detachments will soon be able to do so using eagle feathers.
Officers will also be allowed to use the feathers to swear in information in court.
Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, the RCMP's commanding officer in the province, says it's important because the eagle feather gives some people the strength to talk.
Victims, witnesses and suspects until now have had the option to swear on a Bible or make an affirmation before giving a statement.
The eagle feathers were cleansed during a special ceremony today and are to be distributed to every detachment in the coming days.
RCMP in Nova Scotia were the first to provide eagle feathers in 2017.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Canada made him our problem,' U.S. prosecutor says of deported sex predator
- Oaths on eagle feathers to be allowed in Manitoba RCMP detachments
- Ontario premier defends carbon tax recession claims in wake of criticism
- Man admits to dismembering body, but denies murder
- Alta. RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man who hit school bus, stole SUV