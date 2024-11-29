Canada

    • Oath to monarch now optional in Yukon after council refused pledge to King

    The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa, July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share
    DAWSON CITY, Yukon -

    Municipal leaders in the Yukon now have the option of taking an oath to the Constitution or to King Charles III during their swearing-in ceremonies, after a new council in one community refused to pledge allegiance to the monarch.

    Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn says the territory has amended its Municipal Act after Dawson City's mayor-elect and four new councillors refused to swear an oath to the King during their Nov. 5 investiture ceremony.

    Governance in the Yukon's second-largest municipality has been at a standstill since then.

    Coun. Darwyn Lynn says he wasn't comfortable taking the mandatory Oath of Allegiance to the monarch because of the Crown's history with Indigenous Peoples.

    He says he appreciates that the territory has made the change and plans to swear an oath to the Constitution next week.

    Mostyn says council members will still be required to take an oath of office within 40 days after an election, with the other oath of their choosing.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News