

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- Nutrien Ltd. says 34 maintenance workers have been trapped in its Cory potash mine in Saskatchewan since Tuesday afternoon.

Company spokesman Will Tigley says the service shaft to lift the workers out of the mine has stopped working and the company is working on a solution.

He says the maintenance workers are safe underground and have halted work.

Tigley says the company's teams are making arrangements to rescue the worker "as soon as practicable" in the safest way possible.

He says there is no estimate as to when the workers will be brought to the surface.

In May, dozens of Nutrien workers were trapped for hours at its Allan potash mine after a fire broke out.