Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok survives confidence vote after effort to oust him

P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the Legislature on Wednesday.
In a 10-8 vote, MLAs defeated a motion to strip him of his premiership and remove him from cabinet.
"Well, I'm relieved," Akeeagok said in an interview minutes after the vote.
"I feel we've done some incredible work in the past three years that I feel so proud of."
On Monday Aivilik MLA Solomon Maliki advised the legislative assembly of his intent to move the motion, citing what he said was a lack of transparency in Akeeagok's leadership.
In Nunavut's consensus government system — where there are no political parties — MLAs elect the premier and the cabinet. The remaining MLAs, who essentially serve as the opposition, also have the power to remove the premier and cabinet because they outnumber the government.
Akeeagok had the support of his entire cabinet, along with three MLAs. Three other MLAs who are generally supportive of Akeeagok's leadership were absent from the legislature and were unable to vote.
In debating the motion, Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Brewster criticized Akeeagok and his leadership, saying he made "critical errors" that have had lasting impacts on the government.
She pointed to an early decision to remove an experienced civil servant who had worked for the Government of Nunavut for seven years and was in place as Akeeagok rose to the premier's office as a rookie MLA.
"Her unbiased advice would have been instrumental in advancing the (government's) mandate," Brewster told the legislature.
"Removing her at a time when we needed all hands on deck, stability, and experience was, I believe, a big misstep. And I never understood that because she was loyal to Nunavut and still demonstrates that."
Brewster also accused Akeeagok of creating a "toxic environment" through his decision-making. She pointed to his choice to create a new position within his office and appoint a friend to the role, a former aid from his days as president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.
"Appointing someone without political experience to oversee all the individual cabinet staff members has led to division, and a toxic work environment, and an unfortunate turnover in cabinet members from what we see and hear," Brewster said.
Five cabinet ministers have resigned under Akeeagok's leadership, including two who had their portfolios stripped. The most recent minister to step down, who resigned three months into the job for personal reasons, was acclaimed to cabinet rather than face a nomination race, which is standard practice in Nunavut politics.
"I think she brought really valid points in terms of concerns she sees," Akeeagok said of Brewster's criticisms, adding he was surprised to hear accusations of toxicity.
"I'm really going to take and reflect and make sure if there's improvements we could make that we move quickly to address those concerns."
While she was the most critical of those who spoke about the motion, Brewster surprised many when she ultimately voted for Akeeagok to remain as premier.
Others who supported Akeeagok said it would have been poor timing to remove him with less than a year before Nunavummiut head to the polls, and spoke about the lack of egregiousness to justify removing him.
"There's been no scandal or serious breach of ethics and as such, I see no justification to bring down the government," said Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone.
"A non-confidence motion is a sledgehammer, and it's not going to fix anything" added health minister John Main. "If the desire is to fix things, then maybe we need to use a screwdriver or a socket set."
The next territorial general election is set for Oct. 27, 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Canada on Wednesday ordered the wind up of TikTok's business in the country, citing national security risks.
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
A rescue is underway for three men who are trapped after a pit reportedly collapsed on them while fixing a sewer pipe in North York, police say.
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
Calgary police have charged a youth accused in a bear spray attack at Market Mall.
If the Canadian government wants to reduce emissions, it should follow the private sector’s lead – and strong track record – and withdraw the emissions cap. With the election of Donald Trump, it’s simply not negotiable.
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
A remote northern Quebec community is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed and his twin brother seriously injured by police responding to a drunk driving call.
An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old New Brunswick girl who died in 2022 following an incident involving a school bus wrapped up Wednesday with multiple recommendations from the jury.
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against companies it alleges are buying illegally caught lobster.
Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he will continue to push the benefits of trade with the United States now that the election south of the border is over.
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
A 25-year-old man from Medicine Hat who robbed a dozen Tim Horton’s locations in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
YWCA Regina has officially opened their new Kikaskihtanaw Centre for Women and Families.
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a ground search Wednesday for a woman missing since last month.
A 50-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie is charged with performing an indecent act in public and causing a disturbance after allegedly flashing multiple people including youths.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
British health officials say they have identified four cases of the new, more infectious version of mpox that first emerged in Congo, marking the first time the variant has caused a cluster of illness outside of Africa. Scientists said the risk to the public remains low.
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' after a viral video captured a 'heated moment' between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has raised worries that he could complicate the Canada-U.S. trade relationships.
British Columbia port employers say they may be "required to reassess" their position on a current offer to more than 700 unionized workers as a lockout shuts down most shipping on the West Coast.
The Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor is warning against adjusting mortgage rules to try to make the prospect of home ownership more affordable.
Haggis the pygmy hippo has continued the memeable hippo phenomenon at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.
Travellers at LaGuardia Airport in New York got quite the wake-up call on Monday morning when a raccoon fell from the ceiling at a gate before they boarded the plane.
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
Nino Niederreiter showed his veteran savvy in his 900th NHL career game on Tuesday.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
