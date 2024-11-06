Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok survives confidence vote after effort to oust him

P.J. Akeeagok is still the premier of Nunavut after surviving a tight confidence vote in the Legislature on Wednesday.

In a 10-8 vote, MLAs defeated a motion to strip him of his premiership and remove him from cabinet.

"Well, I'm relieved," Akeeagok said in an interview minutes after the vote.

"I feel we've done some incredible work in the past three years that I feel so proud of."

On Monday Aivilik MLA Solomon Maliki advised the legislative assembly of his intent to move the motion, citing what he said was a lack of transparency in Akeeagok's leadership.

In Nunavut's consensus government system — where there are no political parties — MLAs elect the premier and the cabinet. The remaining MLAs, who essentially serve as the opposition, also have the power to remove the premier and cabinet because they outnumber the government.

Akeeagok had the support of his entire cabinet, along with three MLAs. Three other MLAs who are generally supportive of Akeeagok's leadership were absent from the legislature and were unable to vote.

In debating the motion, Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Janet Brewster criticized Akeeagok and his leadership, saying he made "critical errors" that have had lasting impacts on the government.

She pointed to an early decision to remove an experienced civil servant who had worked for the Government of Nunavut for seven years and was in place as Akeeagok rose to the premier's office as a rookie MLA.

"Her unbiased advice would have been instrumental in advancing the (government's) mandate," Brewster told the legislature.

"Removing her at a time when we needed all hands on deck, stability, and experience was, I believe, a big misstep. And I never understood that because she was loyal to Nunavut and still demonstrates that."

Brewster also accused Akeeagok of creating a "toxic environment" through his decision-making. She pointed to his choice to create a new position within his office and appoint a friend to the role, a former aid from his days as president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association.

"Appointing someone without political experience to oversee all the individual cabinet staff members has led to division, and a toxic work environment, and an unfortunate turnover in cabinet members from what we see and hear," Brewster said.

Five cabinet ministers have resigned under Akeeagok's leadership, including two who had their portfolios stripped. The most recent minister to step down, who resigned three months into the job for personal reasons, was acclaimed to cabinet rather than face a nomination race, which is standard practice in Nunavut politics.

"I think she brought really valid points in terms of concerns she sees," Akeeagok said of Brewster's criticisms, adding he was surprised to hear accusations of toxicity.

"I'm really going to take and reflect and make sure if there's improvements we could make that we move quickly to address those concerns."

While she was the most critical of those who spoke about the motion, Brewster surprised many when she ultimately voted for Akeeagok to remain as premier.

Others who supported Akeeagok said it would have been poor timing to remove him with less than a year before Nunavummiut head to the polls, and spoke about the lack of egregiousness to justify removing him.

"There's been no scandal or serious breach of ethics and as such, I see no justification to bring down the government," said Iqaluit-Manirajak MLA Adam Arreak Lightstone.

"A non-confidence motion is a sledgehammer, and it's not going to fix anything" added health minister John Main. "If the desire is to fix things, then maybe we need to use a screwdriver or a socket set."

The next territorial general election is set for Oct. 27, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024