Nunavut premier defeated in non-confidence vote
Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa is seen in this government photo. (Source: Government of Nunavut)
Bob Weber, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 1:10PM EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut -- Members of the legislature in Nunavut have voted to remove the premier who is less than a year into office.
Paul Quassa, who was chosen to lead the territory after last November's territorial election, lost a non-confidence vote.
The result was 16 in favour of removing Quassa, three against and there were two abstentions.
Nunavut has a consensus-style government, so there are no political parties and legislature members choose a premier from among themselves.
John Main, who represents the community of Arviat, introduced the non-confidence motion.
Members who rose to speak voiced concerns about Quassa's leadership style.
They said he did not regularly consulted members who are not part of cabinet and gave misleading statements in the house.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Cold front passing through amid warm temperatures intensified Ontario storm
- 'I said my last prayer': pregnant woman and cousin nearly drown after floating mattress blows away
- Nearly 1,300 children sexually abused by school staff over past 20 years: report
- Teen organizer of Ontario town's first Pride parade gets surprise call from PM
- TSB investigating after small fire breaks out on WestJet flight