TORONTO -- Police in Kingston, Ont., have confirmed there were “numerous fatalities” after a small aircraft crashed in the northwest portion of the city.

Transport Canada will be launching a joint investigation, police said in a brief statement online.

Officers blocked roads for several hours on Wednesday evening as search and rescue crews, including helicopters, searched for a small plane. The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Ottawa that the plane is a small, single-engine aircraft called a "Piper PA-32," which seats up to six people.

** Incident Update ** We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening. Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation. #ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019

Police have located the downed aircraft and are providing scene security while awaiting Transport Canada’s arrival to continue the joint investigation.#ygk — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) November 28, 2019