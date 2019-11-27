TORONTO -- Police in Kingston, Ont., have confirmed there were “numerous fatalities” after a small aircraft crashed in the northwest portion of the city.

Transport Canada will be launching a joint investigation, police said in a brief statement online.

Officers blocked roads for several hours on Wednesday evening as search and rescue crews, including helicopters, searched for a small plane. The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Ottawa that the plane is a small, single-engine aircraft called a "Piper PA-32," which seats up to six people.