'Numerous fatalities' after small plane crashes in Kingston, Ont.
CTVNews.ca Staff Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:23PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:54PM EST
TORONTO -- Police in Kingston, Ont., have confirmed there were “numerous fatalities” after a small aircraft crashed in the northwest portion of the city.
Transport Canada will be launching a joint investigation, police said in a brief statement online.
Officers blocked roads for several hours on Wednesday evening as search and rescue crews, including helicopters, searched for a small plane. The Transportation Safety Board told CTV News Ottawa that the plane is a small, single-engine aircraft called a "Piper PA-32," which seats up to six people.
RELATED IMAGES