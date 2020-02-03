TORONTO -- As hundreds of Canadians in Hubei, China await evacuation by the federal government, Ontario health authorities say the number of coronavirus cases being investigated appears to be dropping.

It has been 11 days since Wuhan and other cities in the province of Hubei, the region hardest hit by a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed at least 362 lives and infected more than 17,200 people globally, was locked down by Chinese authorities. Health authorities say that most people infected with the virus have shown symptoms between 2 and 10 days after exposure. Any quarantine measures imposed have typically been for 14 days.

“That’s important, as we look at the overall picture when the travel limits were put on by the Chinese government,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Ministry of Ontario, in a press conference Monday, adding that health officials would continue to monitor the situation closely. “We’re coming out of that period of concern.”

The federal government and several other agencies, including the Canadian Border Services Agency, Global Affairs Canada, and Transport Canada are providing updates and briefings on the Canadian response this afternoon.

At least 325 Canadians in Hubei have requested assistance from the federal government to leave. Canadians already showing symptoms of coronavirus, however, will not be allowed on board the flight due to stringent measures being enforced in China. It is unclear so far how Canadians who are not allowed to be return will be taken care of in China.

Those who otherwise qualify will arrive at the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, where they will stay for 14 days for medical observation, according to Global Affairs Canada. The returning Canadians must undergo a thorough health screening process, which includes being screened prior to leaving for the airport, entering the airport, boarding the airplane, and throughout the flight. They are screened again upon arrival.

"That’s the extra precautions that we’re undertaking at this time," said Williams.

The government is waiting for China to authorize the plane to land in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak and where the airspace is currently closed. Canadian officials are also working to meet other exit requirements, including documentation for those wishing to depart, and visas for medical personnel and support staff arriving in the country.

The federal government raised its risk level assessment for travel to China last week, recommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel to the country, and to specifically avoid all travel to Hubei province.

In Canada, authorities continued to reiterate that the risks to Canadians remained extremely low and reminded Canadians to take normal cold- and flu- season precautions.

Four known cases have been reported in Canada, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia. Only one person had to be admitted to the hospital and has already been discharged.The remaining three cases were in self-isolation at home and doing well, officials said. So far, 108 tests have been conducted in Canada, with 76 negative results, 3 presumptive negative cases, and 26 results pending.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the director for Communicable Disease Control & Associate Medical Officer of Health for Toronto Public Health, told reporters that everyone on the airplane that was near the first patient have been notified, monitored, and anyone with any concerns have been tested.

GLOBAL TOLL OF VIRUS

Last week, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. Over the weekend, the Philippines reported the first death from the virus outside of China, and took measures to ban all non-citizens from China. Similar restrictions were imposed by the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia.

China criticized these moves even as Chinese authorities continued to impose strict lockdown measures in a number of its own cities, restricting travel in and out for more than 50 million people. Wenzhou, Zhejiang, a port city of nearly 10 million people some 460 km south of Shanghai and 850 km southeast of Wuhan, imposed a rule that allowed only one family member to venture out every other day to buy essential supplies. Just east of Wuhan, the city of Huanggang, which has a population of about 7.5 million and the second worst-hit city after Wuhan, also imposed similar restrictions. Chinese media reported over the weekend that 337 party officials were punished for mishandling the outbreak in that city.

Steven Hoffman, a professor of global health, law and political science at York University told CTV’s Your Morning that such extreme mass quarantine measures would never occur in Canada for a number of reasons.

"In the Canadian context, something like this would just be inconceivable," he said. "It would be a total violation of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. So all Canadians have a right to liberty - to restrict that right, (it) needs to be demonstrably justifiable in a democratic and free society."

He said targeted quarantines and isolation of those who are greatest at risk of spreading it makes sense and has been proven to work. But mass quarantine can heighten fear and worry for those within it, cutting them off from the world and from essentials such as food supplies, he said, which results in people trying to circumvent the lockdown measures and making the job more difficult for officials.

"Typically these kind of things don’t work and can cause some harm."