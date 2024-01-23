Number of Canadians with dementia to grow 187% by 2050: study

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
With a growing senior population in Canada, the study projects that in 26 years, more than 1.7 million people in the country will likely have the brain disorder, up dramatically from more than 909,000 people in 2020.
The Alzheimer Society of Canada, a national charity for people living with dementias such as Alzheimer's disease, released the report on Monday. The organization said it's one of the first studies focused on gaining better understanding of the many faces of dementia, which is considered a major public health problem in Canada and around the world.
"Understanding the unique needs and experiences of diverse communities is a key step in improving the quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers," reads the study, which is the second of three volumes exploring the demographic, social and economic impacts of dementia in Canada.
"Structural barriers and social determinants of health have had an impact on the brain health of a large segment of the population," said Dr. Joshua Armstrong, Alzheimer Society of Canada research scientist and lead author of the study, in a press release. "Our findings highlight that we need to adapt how we help everyone – including Indigenous, racialized and younger adults – live with dementia, while supporting access to care, diagnosis and prevention tools for all."
The Alzheimer Society of Canada said the impact of dementia "will be felt across borders, sectors and cultures." It called for more work to fight stigma, discrimination and stereotypes.
"We have to work together to make diversity and inclusion part of a more holistic approach to dementia prevention and management," said Natasha Jacobs, advisory group lead for Alzheimer Society of Canada who helped take care of her grandfather, originally from Guyana, after he developed young onset dementia. "We have often isolated racialized families, or those who have immigrated here. Fear plays a large role in why folks do not reach out for assistance in a timely manner. Support that recognized my family's needs would have made all the difference for us."
The report highlighted that young onset dementia, which affects people under age 65, also poses challenges. Consequently, diagnoses are often delayed and it's tough to get workplace accommodations.
The number of people under the age of 65 with dementia in Canada could rise to more than 40,000 people by 2050 from an estimated 28,000 in 2020.
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
Homicide investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly woman who was injured at a long-term care home in Whitby.
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario amid heavy snowfall in the region.
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says car thefts is still an issue in the capital, after more than 1,800 vehicles were stolen last year.
Pack your bags and leave room for a familiar La Bottega sandwich the next time you fly out of the Ottawa International Airport.
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving following a collision with a transport truck along Highway 400 in Barrie.
The southbound lanes of Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury were closed Tuesday for a police investigation involving a sudden death.
A woman from Bolton will have to find another mode of transportation after police issued her a month-long driver's licence suspension for stunt driving in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities.
A worldwide search is underway for a mysterious Canadian stuntman who seemingly disappeared from the limelight decades ago, and the hunt has narrowed in on southwestern Ontario.
Ontario will be overhauling the kindergarten curriculum with a focus on “back-to-basics” learning in reading, writing and math.
Emergency crews were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police said a stolen car slammed into another vehicle, sending the suspect to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Around 5:50 a.m., police were called to a motel room at 1626 London Line, that was reportedly entered by force and occupants held against their will.
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
Windsor city hall buildings are closed and without power after a transformer fire on Tuesday.
Windsor police are investigating a break-in at a jewellery store in Tecumseh Mall.
LaSalle police stopped 175 vehicles in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program over the weekend.
A judge has authorized a class action lawsuit against the Quebec government on behalf of all CHSLDs residents that experienced major COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first year.
Just days after the start of ice fishing season, Mathieu Aubin caught a 109-pound Atlantic halibut in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
A 75-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was hit by a snow removal truck in Dollard-des-Ormeaux near Montreal.
A large fire has destroyed a building that housed several businesses and apartment units in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
The majority of pediatric traumas in Nova Scotia are caused by vehicle collisions in rural areas, according to a new study from Dalhousie University, the IWK, and Trauma Nova Scotia.
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
Manitoba RCMP said a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a home on a Manitoba First Nation has been arrested, but two other suspects that have been identified remain at large.
The survivor of a deadly random attack in The Pas said he was stabbed over a box of diapers – a violent encounter that he said shows the need for more support in his community.
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
Calgary city council is taking a look at providing some relief for homeowners who are facing a big jump on their tax bills this year.
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
In a move to shed the 'harmful legacy' of its namesake Frank Oliver, a central Edmonton community has chosen a Cree name to replace his'.
The president of the Alberta Medical Association says a recent survey of family doctors suggests primary care in the province is in critical condition.
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
Getting children vaccinated and being vigilant are the two most important things parents and caregivers can do to protect kids from invasive group A strep as B.C. sees a rise in infections and deaths, according to an infectious disease specialist.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
