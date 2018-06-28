

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A quadriplegic man says he could be homeless any day now after he was served with an eviction notice to vacate the assisted living home he’s been residing in for nearly 16 years.

Rohan Salmon was paralyzed from the chest down after a tragic car accident in northern Ontario in 2002. After the accident, the former ESL teacher moved from Toronto into the Sunrise Senior Living home in Richmond Hill, Ont., just north of the city.

Last week, Salmon received an eviction notice from the Sheriff’s Office ordering him to leave his rental unit by June 27. According to the home, it’s because he owes more than $18,000 in overdue rent.

“Apparently, in 2014 I was given a rental increase, something I knew nothing about,” Salmon told CTV Toronto on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old said he thinks he may have been sick in hospital at the time of the increase and that he only found out about it two-and-a-half years later.

“I wouldn’t have just ignored it, and I continued for two-and-a-half years paying the $175 per day rate just thinking that that would be fine,” he explained. “Not a single soul brought it to my attention until the bombshell hit me.”

Management for Sunrise Senior Living said in a statement that the matter has already been addressed by a tribunal of Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board.

“Due to privacy protections afforded all residents, we are unable to share more information,” Luca Kamber, the director of operations for the company, wrote.

Sunrise Senior Living also sent CTV Toronto several documents indicating that Salmon had agreed to move out of the home by May 31. The documents also state that the “landlord shall not seek payment of the arrears,” or the outstanding debt, claimed in the hearing.

Salmon’s lawyers called the assisted living home’s decision to evict their client inhumane and draconian. They said he had every intention of complying with the eviction order, but he hasn’t been able to leave yet because he’s on waitlists for other homes.

“He’s trying,” lawyer Melissa Miller said. “He’s made his best efforts and he has nowhere to go.”

Salmon said he suspects he’s facing a long wait to find a bed because care homes have to consider special accommodations for him, such as a ceiling lift.

With nowhere to go, Salmon said he’s just waiting for the day someone comes knocking on his door to force him out of his apartment.

“I have no sense of security, safety,” he said. “I cannot sleep. I cannot really think.”

With only a few belongings packed away in boxes, Salmon said he’s been living in a state of limbo, unsure if he’ll be staying or going.

“It’s just not knowing where my next destination is going to be and if I’ll ever have a sense of home again,” he said.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Janice Golding