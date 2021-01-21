TORONTO -- Statistics Canada plans to hire 32,000 employees across Canada to conduct the next census in May 2021.

StatCan said in a press release on Thursday that individuals will be hired in “"both big and small communities" to collect "crucial data that will be used to plan for the future."

The agency says positions available include supervisory and non-supervisory roles between March and July 2021.

"Over the past 100 years, through the census, Statistics Canada has captured an ever-evolving snapshot of the country and its people. Canadians have relied on census data to tell them about how the country is changing and about what matters to them," Anil Arora, Chief Statistician of Canada at Statistics Canada, said in the release.

Arora noted that the data from the "large-scale nation project" holds even more significance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we all work to respond to the social and economic impacts of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we collectively pursue data-driven solutions that work for families, businesses and diverse communities from coast to coast to coast," Arora said.

With COVID-19 in mind, Statistics Canada said the census process has been adapted to ensure Canadians have the opportunity to be heard "in the best and safest way possible."

According to the release, census procedures have been redesigned to limit the amount of contact required to participate, with the majority of Canadians being able to complete the questionnaire through a "user-friendly" online application.

StatCan said it will provide all equipment required to keep census employees safe while on the job, and will have employees work close to home in their local communities.

The agency says census staff will "identify dwellings on maps, follow up with respondents by phone and conduct physically distanced in-person interviews, when required."

According to the press release, census workers will be paid between $17.83 to $21.77 per hour, depending on position. In select northern and remote communities, StatCan says the rate of pay ranges from $29.25 to $31.25 an hour. In addition, all employees will be paid for authorized expenses.

The agency said applicants must be 18 years or older, eligible to work in Canada and able to commit to a "flexible work schedule," including on evenings and weekends.

"As we prepare for the 2021 Census, we thank all Canadians who have trusted Statistics Canada to tell their unique stories and capture the diverse and changing portrait of our nation as it grows and evolves," Arora said.