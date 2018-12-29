Nova Scotia woman charged with making threats to business in Stewiacke, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 8:59AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 9:02AM EST
STEWIACKE, N.S. -- Police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly making bomb threats to a business in Stewiacke, N.S.
Officers with the RCMP say the threats were made on Nov. 25, Dec. 1 and Dec. 27, suggesting the business and its staff could be harmed.
They say emergency services responded, and the business was evacuated in order to investigate the threats.
Police say local traffic and businesses in the area were also disrupted.
They say officers executed a search warrant at a Stewiacke home on Thursday, and arrested a 33-year-old local woman.
She has been charged with three counts of uttering threats and three counts of mischief.
