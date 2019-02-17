Nova Scotia to honour beloved folk artist Maud Lewis for Heritage Day
Staff at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia say the Maud Lewis exhibit is the most visited space in the gallery. (CTV Atlantic)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 12:22PM EST
Nova Scotians will honour folk artist Maud Lewis this week, whose colourful, lively paintings of rural life gained her national and international recognition towards the end of her life and in the decades after her death.
Lewis is this year's honouree for Heritage Day, a Nova Scotian holiday dedicated to recognizing a person, place or event that helped shape the province's history and identity.
While her vibrant and quirky compositions may evoke feelings of joy, Lewis's life was marred with poverty, health issues and poor treatment from her loved ones.
Born in rural Nova Scotia in 1903, Lewis lived most of her life in pain from rheumatoid arthritis, which snarled her hands and limited the size of her paintings.
She spent much of her adult life in the small community of Marshalltown, N.S., living with her fish peddler husband in a tiny house, which she famously adorned with colourful paintings of flowers and wildlife.
She died in 1970, but her paintings have since sold for tens of thousands of dollars, and the 2016 biopic "Maudie" generated fresh interest in her unique story.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Jury at Eaton Centre trial asks about not criminally responsible finding
- Long-delayed decision on nuclear waste bunker likely to fall to next government
- B.C. finance minister says budget will prioritize anti-poverty and pro-environment measures
- Human remains found in landfill during search for murdered woman
- Dad charged in death after Amber Alert suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound: police