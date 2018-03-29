Nova Scotia to give up to 16 weeks unpaid leave to victims of domestic violence
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 12:08PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia employers would have to provide up to 16 continuous weeks of unpaid leave for domestic violence victims under proposed legislation.
Labour and Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis says amendments to the Labour Standards Code will ensure that victims will not lose their jobs when they need leave to seek help.
Kousoulis says the legislation also provides 10 intermittent days to allow victims to seek out services and supports and includes a confidentiality provision for all employee information.
According to the department, Manitoba, Ontario, and the federal government provide five paid days as part of their legislation.
Kousoulis says the province hasn't ruled out paid leave days at a future point, but it wants to consider more information before potentially doing so.
NDP critic Tammy Martin says while a "good start," the legislation should include paid leave days, especially for lower wage workers who might not be able to afford time off without pay.
