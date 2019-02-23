

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking the public for information after a cat and its three kittens were discovered dead inside a plastic bin.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the animal welfare organization said someone found the deceased animals inside the tote bin in the area of Albro Lake Park in Dartmouth, N.S. the day before.

The adult cat was described as having long black and white fur while the kittens were estimated to be approximately eight weeks old.

The SPCA said it’s conducting an animal cruelty investigation into the matter and that necropsies would be performed to determine the cause of death.

The organization said cases like this are “particularly disheartening” because they have recently introduced an open-admission policy, which means they will accept any companion animal into their care.

“This specific case is upsetting as the tote was found about a 5-minute drive away from our Dartmouth Shelter,” the SPCA said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Nova SCPA’s hotline at 1-888-703-7722 or email them at animals@spcans.ca.