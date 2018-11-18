

Alex Cooke, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia police are praising the "heroic" actions of a group of people who pulled a motorist from a burning vehicle.

East Hants District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 14 in Upper Rawdon late Saturday morning.

But before they arrived, a group of people had already come to the rescue of a 30-year-old man trapped inside the car, which was quickly becoming engulfed in flames.

Ronald Densmore, 57, was working outside in his yard when he saw the car spin into a ditch and catch on fire.

"There was this car off the road and there was a bit of a fire behind it," he said. "When I went down there to see what was going on, we realized there might still be a person inside."

As the car filled with smoke, he said he and three other bystanders -- one of whom was a volunteer firefighter -- used the muffler that had broken off the car to break a window and pull the man to safety.

The man in the vehicle was transported to hospital in Halifax with serious injuries and has since been released, according to police.

"We want to thank those brave individuals who took it upon themselves to pull over and help during such a dangerous situation," said Cpl. Calvin Byard in an emailed statement. "Without a doubt, their actions saved the driver's life."

Densmore, however, said he didn't feel like a hero.

"You do what you have to, and if there's a good outcome, that's the main thing," he said.