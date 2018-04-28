

A Nova Scotia man is recovering from brain surgery after his family’s dream trip to Cuba took a devastating turn.

Earlier this month while attending a family wedding in Cuba, police officer Brad Maxner fell and fractured his skull.

The Glace Bay native is currently recovering in hospital in Halifax, but his family have admitted it’s going to be a “long road.”

“He’s doing really well physically,” said Andrea Martin, Maxner’s cousin. “Cognitively, it’s going to be a long road. The brain is still swollen, the brain is still off, and it will be weeks before they can put that back in place.”

The constable had been attending a family wedding in the popular tourist destination when he fell in his hotel bathroom.

After regaining consciousness, Maxner complained of feeling disorientated and was taken to the emergency room in Havana, where doctors were forced to remove part of his skull to alleviate pressure on his brain.

Martin said the ordeal has been taxing for everyone.

“Extremely stressful for the family. And for Lindsay in Halifax, just trying to get him well it’s been extremely stressful.”

Friends and family in Glace Bay have come together to support the Maxners and try help ease their financial burden.

A GoFundMe page has raised $19,000, while an auction and benefit dance was held on Friday night.

Martin revealed that Maxner is up and about, but is still unable to hold a conversation. She said it was still unclear whether or not her cousin would ever be able to return to his role as a police officer.

“We’re not sure at this point,” She said. “In my opinion he’s just stubborn enough to do it.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore