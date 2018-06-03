Nova Scotia man who rescued elderly woman from fire to be honoured in Ottawa
Premier Stephen McNeil, left, and advisory board chair Hugh Laurence, flank Travis Wolfe, a Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery recipient, at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Wolfe rescued an elderly neighbour trapped inside a burning house after an explosion in rural Nova Scotia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 12:13PM EDT
HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia man who will receive an award from the Governor General says he's overwhelmed by the attention he's received since he saved his neighbour's life over a year ago.
Travis Wolfe, 26, of the small village of Port Hood, N.S., will receive a medal of bravery from Julie Payette for rescuing his elderly neighbour from her burning home in February 2017.
Wolfe says he was clearing snow from his grandfather's driveway when an overheated generator exploded at his neighbour's home over the hill, igniting a blaze that quickly engulfed part of the house.
He ran through waist-deep snow to the home, where he kicked open the front door, found an elderly woman, and carried her to safety. A second victim did not survive.
Wolfe -- who has already received a medal of bravery in Nova Scotia and has been hailed as a hero by his community -- says he doesn't feel like a hero, adding that he would hope someone would do the same for him if he was in a similar situation
Wolfe will pick up his medal at a ceremony Tuesday morning at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
