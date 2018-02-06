Nova Scotia man facing charges after allegedly shooting neighbour's dog
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 4:18PM EST
LUNENBURG, N.S. -- A man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting his neighbour's dog on Nova Scotia's South Shore.
Lunenburg RCMP say the Labrador-pit bull mix was shot Monday shortly before 10 p.m. in a residential neighbourhood off Highway 103.
Police say the dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic.
A 46-year-old man from Italy Cross has been arrested and the firearm allegedly used in the incident has been seized.
He'll be facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and injuring or endangering an animal.
RCMP Cpl. David Ferguson said the dog is back at home resting, and is expected to survive.
"It's a family pet. To have something like this happen, it can be devastating," said Ferguson.
The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 2.
