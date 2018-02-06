

The Canadian Press





LUNENBURG, N.S. -- A man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting his neighbour's dog on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

Lunenburg RCMP say the Labrador-pit bull mix was shot Monday shortly before 10 p.m. in a residential neighbourhood off Highway 103.

Police say the dog was treated at a local veterinary clinic.

A 46-year-old man from Italy Cross has been arrested and the firearm allegedly used in the incident has been seized.

He'll be facing charges of careless use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and injuring or endangering an animal.

RCMP Cpl. David Ferguson said the dog is back at home resting, and is expected to survive.

"It's a family pet. To have something like this happen, it can be devastating," said Ferguson.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on May 2.