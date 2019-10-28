

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A number of environmental groups and concerned citizens are imploring the Nova Scotia government to strengthen proposed environmental targets set out in proposed legislation.

The Sustainable Development Goals Act would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and move the province to a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050.

However, a succession of presenters told a legislature committee today that science has established the timeline set out in Bill 213 is simply not fast enough.

Many of the speakers say Nova Scotia and the country as a whole should be aiming for net zero emissions by 2030 as a safer target.

Julia Sampson, a Grade 12 student who helped organize last month's climate strike march in Halifax, told the committee she felt compelled to appear.

Sampson says the current target in the legislation is 20 years past "irreversible climate catastrophe."