Nova Scotia boosts its film production incentive after celebrity-filled year
Robert Pattinson arrives at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP / Matt Sayles)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 1:26AM EST
HALIFAX - After a year that saw a fresh parade of celebrities filming in Nova Scotia, the provincial government has increased its film and television production incentive.
The fund will increase by $6 million this fiscal year, to $26 million.
Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the increase in demand is a sign of "strong activity from film and television producers, which is good news for the province's creative economy."
Adrian Grenier and Lucy Liu have been in Halifax this fall to shoot director Thom Fitzgerald's "Stage Mother," while Chelsea Peretti shot an indie comedy, "Spinster," here in the spring.
In May, the province announced it had given more than $1.6 million to a Robert Pattinson movie filmed near Yarmouth, N.S. "The Lighthouse," directed by Robert Eggers, is a fantasy horror movie also starring Willem Dafoe.
The Liberal government faced sharp criticism from the industry when it introduced the Film and Television Production Incentive Fund in July 2015 in place of what it said was an unsustainable film tax credit.
