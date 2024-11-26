Canada

    • Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

    Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing.

    Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence for the kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

    He was also convicted of manslaughter in the December 1990 death of his then-wife Karla Homolka's 15-year-old sister, Tammy.

    Bernardo's hearing is set to take place at the medium-security La Macaza Institution in Quebec, after his transfer there from a maximum-security Ontario prison caused public outcry last year.

    Tim Danson, a lawyer representing the French and Mahaffy families, said the parole board initially denied his clients the right to deliver their victim impact statements in person at the hearing.

    After the board reversed its decision, Danson said the lack of time to make appropriate travel arrangements means only Mahaffy's mother will be present, while others will deliver their statements remotely.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

